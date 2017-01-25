Classic FM to host weekly show on orchestral video game music

The programme will run for six weeks, starting on April 22nd. It'll be broadcast every Saturday from 9pm to 10pm, with the option to listen online, through DAB and FM radio, and the Classic FM app.

So, I'm very, very (over) excited to announce that I'm going to be a new presenter on @ClassicFM!!! Presenting a show on video game music 🎶 https://t.co/dBiVa69XXw — Jessica Curry (@jessicacurry2) January 25, 2017

It's not the first time a radio station has shown an interest in video games. The BBC commissioned 'The Radio 1 Gaming Show,' presented by YouTuber Julia Hardly almost a year ago. BBC Radio 5 live also has a programme called 'Let's Talk About Tech,' which regularly dives into video game news and analysis. Few shows focus on gaming music, however, and the composers and musicians behind them. A few podcasts have taken up the slack, such as The BGM Show, but their listenership is typically small. Classic FM has the chance to do something different, educating a large, casual audience who may have tuned into the programme by chance.