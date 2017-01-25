Dell unveils 2-in-1 Latitude and Chromebook laptops for schools

As with most convertibles -- including Dell's recent XPS 13 2-in-1 -- the new 11-inch laptops can be used in a traditional mode, folded in a tent formation, or have their screen wrapped all the way around like a tablet. Stylus-wise, they support Dell's optional Productivity Active Pen. The Latitude 11 Convertible will be powered by Intel's seventh-generation Pentium and Celeron chips, while the Chromebook model runs sixth-generation Celerons.

Dell also redesigned its 11-inch and 13-inch Latitude and Chromebook laptops with a slimmer, more minimalist look. They're also built to withstand falls and spills, and they've received the requisite processor upgrades over the last generation. Once again, the Windows versions will get more CPU options, with seventh-generation Intel Pentium and Celeron chips for the Inspiron 11 and newer Core i5 processors for the Inspiron 13. The Chromebook variants, meanwhile, are stuck with sixth-gen Celerons (the Chromebook 13 also has a Core i3 option). All of the company's new education laptops will be available on February 7th, and we're still awaiting pricing details.

In other news, Dell also announced two new Interactive Touch 4K displays, a 55-inch and 86-inch model. They follow in the footsteps of the company's 70-inch 1080p touch display, and they're meant to offer more options for educators who want to have a large collaborative screen for their classes and meetings. They pack in DisplayPort and VGA connections for plugging in computers, as well as the expected HDMI ports (three for the 55-inch and four for the 86-inch). They'll be available on March 30th for $5,000 and $11,000, respectively.