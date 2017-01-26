'Overwatch' boasts over 25 million players

Last we'd heard, online shooter Overwatch had 15 million players. A little over three months later, and that number's gone up by quite a bit. Developer Blizzard has just announced that the current count has crossed 25 million across PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It's pretty impressive and given all the moves Blizzard has made (announcing an eSports incubator, frequent seasonal events and doling out additional characters for free) perhaps it isn't surprising that the number of players is growing. Now, if some of them would actually help move the payload we'd really be in business.
The world needs heroes, and over 25 MILLION have answered the call!— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 26, 2017
The fight for the future isn't over yet, though... Are you with us? pic.twitter.com/aVoON7QwMB