Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit:
save
Save
share

'Overwatch' boasts over 25 million players

Maybe a few could help move the payload.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
1h ago in Business
Comments
260 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Last we'd heard, online shooter Overwatch had 15 million players. A little over three months later, and that number's gone up by quite a bit. Developer Blizzard has just announced that the current count has crossed 25 million across PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It's pretty impressive and given all the moves Blizzard has made (announcing an eSports incubator, frequent seasonal events and doling out additional characters for free) perhaps it isn't surprising that the number of players is growing. Now, if some of them would actually help move the payload we'd really be in business.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file