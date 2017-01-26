Square Enix is making an 'Avengers' game for Marvel

It's a surprising partnership. Square Enix is mostly known for Final Fantasy and other Japanese role-playing games. For this particular project, however, it's turning to its pantheon of Western developers -- both Crystal Dynamics (Rise of the Tomb Raider) and Eidos Montreal (Deus Ex: Mankind Divided) are referenced in the teaser. These teams are known for producing big, expensive action games, with dollops of open world and RPG customisation. Together, they have the pedigree to produce a title comparable to Rocksteady's Batman Arkham series. There's no word on what the games will be like, however, or when they might start coming out.