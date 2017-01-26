Square Enix is making an 'Avengers' game for Marvel

Yesterday morning, Marvel and Square Enix teased in separate tweets that they had an announcement to make. The internet went into overdrive: A superhero world for Kingdom Hearts 3? Wrong. Very wrong. Today, the two companies revealed a multi-game partnership that starts with "The Avengers Project." A teaser trailer shows a pair of cracked glasses, Thor's hammer and an Iron Man gauntlet lying in the dirt, discarded. A sombre voiceover explains how "the world will always need heroes," even if people think "that if you're different, you're dangerous." It's all very doom and gloom, buts ends with the hopeful tagline: "We just need to reassemble."
It's a surprising partnership. Square Enix is mostly known for Final Fantasy and other Japanese role-playing games. For this particular project, however, it's turning to its pantheon of Western developers -- both Crystal Dynamics (Rise of the Tomb Raider) and Eidos Montreal (Deus Ex: Mankind Divided) are referenced in the teaser. These teams are known for producing big, expensive action games, with dollops of open world and RPG customisation. Together, they have the pedigree to produce a title comparable to Rocksteady's Batman Arkham series. There's no word on what the games will be like, however, or when they might start coming out.