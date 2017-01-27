Facebook will reward longer videos that people actually watch

Recode says Facebook will continue counting views that last three seconds or less. But going forward, the social network will make percent completion a bigger factor in ranking videos. So, what does that mean for you? If you're an ordinary user, you'll likely start seeing more longer things to watch than before. If you have a Facebook Page, it's worth noting that longer videos "may see a slight increase in distribution on Facebook," while shorter ones "may see a slight dip."

An earlier report about a new ad format now makes a lot more sense. According to Recode's sources, Facebook is looking to start playing ads around 20 seconds into a video, which could compel publishers to create longer ones in a bid to make more money.