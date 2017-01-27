'Flappy Bird' creator returns with another infuriating game

Staying true to the familiar 8-bit art style found in his other games, Ninja Spinki Challenges!! is comprised of six mini-games that require a good mix of dexterity and fast reactions to complete. Some require you to swipe horizontally to evade fast-moving foes (in one case a bouncing kitty head) or eliminate them with carefully thrown shurikens. A timer counts down as you play, so you'll know exactly how long you have survive during each challenge. Like with Flappy Bird, your index finger does all of the work and will rarely leave the screen.

Instead of going it alone, Venturebeat reports that Nguyen (who runs his Gears. studio from Vietnam) was asked to create a new IP by Japanese game maker Obokaidem. Together, they've found a mechanic that starts easy but cranks up the difficulty considerably each time a round is completed. While you'll unlock endless versions of each level (that focus on racking up points instead of relying on a timer) the first time you complete them, it's the later challenges that bring back that sense of joy and frustration you came to love in Flappy Bird.

Instead of charging for the game, Nguyen is utilizing a model that served him very well for his first breakout hit: ads. This includes a 'Continue' button that will restart a level where the timer stopped, but only after you've sat through a video ad. Ninja Spinki Challenges!! is available on iOS via the App Store and Android through Google Play.