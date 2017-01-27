NASA will use Apollo 1 hatch to honor fallen crew

In an interview following the ceremony, Kennedy Space Center director Bob Cabana said that what has helped prevent further loss of life during space travel has been a work culture where people aren't afraid to voice their questions. He said the exhibit should serve as a reminder of that.

"I always have concerns," he said. "We have to continue to speak up and make sure that everyone is heard."

NASA also commemorated the fallen astronauts from the Challenger and Columbia missions this week.