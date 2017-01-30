Lyft now books rides based on your calendar

Uber isn't the only ridesharing company to integrate your calendar and simplify booking trips. Lyft has added its own calendar syncing feature, making it easy to pick the address of your next meeting as the destination. It works on both Android and iOS -- the only stipulation is that you use your native calendar app. It's a simple addition, but important if you regularly hail rides around town.
Lyft is also teasing an upcoming feature that will let you save all your favorite places as shortcuts, not just the obvious "home" and "work" locations. If you have a favorite pub, you won't have to type its name (or pull it out of your ride history) to pay a visit. There's no mention of when favorites are coming, but it should be ready "soon."