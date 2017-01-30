Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Lyft now books rides based on your calendar

It's matching an Uber feature from just days earlier.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
58m ago in Transportation
Comments
229 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Uber isn't the only ridesharing company to integrate your calendar and simplify booking trips. Lyft has added its own calendar syncing feature, making it easy to pick the address of your next meeting as the destination. It works on both Android and iOS -- the only stipulation is that you use your native calendar app. It's a simple addition, but important if you regularly hail rides around town.

Lyft is also teasing an upcoming feature that will let you save all your favorite places as shortcuts, not just the obvious "home" and "work" locations. If you have a favorite pub, you won't have to type its name (or pull it out of your ride history) to pay a visit. There's no mention of when favorites are coming, but it should be ready "soon."

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file