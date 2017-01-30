Razer acquires Nextbit and its 'cloud phone'

Now, it's good news/bad news. The company has more resources for future products; however, the Robin is no longer on sale. Nextbit says it will continue to provide updates and security patches through February 2018 and fulfill warranties for another six months. According to head of product marketing Eric Lin, "And yes, it's a good thing. We're actually excited about it."

From Razer's side, CEO Min-Liang Tan says that "With the talent that Nextbit brings to Razer, we look forward to unleashing more disruption and growing our business in new areas." It's been a little over a year since Razer promised to "double down" on its Android-powered Forge TV, and we haven't heard anything since, but perhaps a mobile angle is just what the company needs to pull its strategy together.