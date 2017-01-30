Starbucks' iPhone app lets you order by talking to it

Starbucks is continuing its efforts to stay on top of technological trends by adding new voice-ordering functions to its iOS app and Amazon's Alexa digital assistant. Called "My Starbucks barista" on iOS, the service is being rolled out to select customers today as an extension of the company's Mobile Order and Pay feature, which lets users send and pay for an order ahead of time. At the same time, the company is launching a Starbucks Reorder Skill to the Alexa platform.
My Starbucks barista was previously announced at the company's Investor Day in December, and uses an AI-powered messaging interface like many existing chatbots. You'll be able to speak your order, and customize your food and drink to your personal preferences, according to Starbucks. On Alexa, users will be able to re-order a standard, pre-defined order by saying, "Alexa, order my Starbucks." They will be able to pick up their food and beverage at a pre-determined outlet.
The voice-based ordering service will be available to one thousand users at first, and the company intends to continue rolling out the feature in the US through summer this year. An Android version is also in the works, but if you don't want to wait to use your voice to make an order, you can always dial the company's toll-free phone number.