The Morning After: Monday, January 30 2017

Boss Sundar Pichai asked employees to fly back to the US ASAP.

Google recalls staff following Trump immigration order

The President's executive order that bans almost all citizens from Iran, Sudan, Syria, Iraq, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from entering the country is making tech execs move fast. Google's Sundar Pichai told overseas employees to fly back to the US as soon as possible, or risk not being able to get back at all. The immigration order also saw companies like Apple and Microsoft rush to help employees stranded following the restrictions.

Surgeons were able to perform a difficult eye procedure with some robotic help.

Surgery bot makes highly precise eye injection possible

For the first time ever, a team of eye surgeons was able to inject a thrombolytic drug directly into a patient's retinal vein to dissolve a blood clot. It was a success, despite the fact that the vein is as thin as human hair, thanks to a surgical robot developed by researchers from KU Leuven, a university in Belgium. The scientists created a robot that can help a surgeon insert the needle precisely and then hold it perfectly still. They also designed the tiny 0.03 millimeter needle necessary for injecting the drug into the tiny vein.

The newest 'Resident Evil' is scary-good, even outside of VR.

'Resident Evil 7' is the most terrifying VR game on the market

Resident Evil 7 is a very different kind of survival horror game. Capcom has moved the series to a first-person perspective, even adding a virtual reality component (at least on PS4) to make it all the more jumpy and scary. It's also really, really good. Jessica Conditt (who came down with VR sickness when she played the demo last year), was won over by the final product.

Still looking for a wearable?

LG"s new smartwatches looks subtle and might be pretty cheap

LG's Watch Style is the latest piece of the company's hardware to leak ahead of any official fanfare. LGs rumored budget model is expected to launch in early February, but the images suggest it won't at least look too cheap, thanks to some (faux) silver and rose color options, paired with matching leather straps. We're expecting to hear more next month.

