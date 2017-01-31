2K wins right to store your biometric facial data

Video game publisher 2K has just won a lengthy court case over the right to collect and store players' biometric data. Using your console's camera, the company employs face-scanning tech in its popular NBA series, with both 2K's NBA 2K16 and 2K15 using the data to help players create more accurate avatars.
When two gamers used the service to create their own digital doppelgangers, they became concerned about how 2K would store and use their biometric data, filing a lawsuit against the publisher in October 2015. In court, however, a New York federal judge has ruled that neither games' biometric face scanning tech had established 'sufficient injury' to the plaintiffs, implying that their concerns over privacy were unfounded.