2K wins right to store your biometric facial data

In order to use the tech, players must first agree to 2K's terms and conditions, consenting that after scanning them their face may be made visible to others. While the plaintiffs agreed to the publisher's terms, the court case arose because the gamers claimed that 2K never made clear made clear that scans would be stored indefinitely and biometric data could be shared.

With little evidence to suggest how their privacy would be at risk, the judge gave 2K the benefit of the doubt. Still, no matter the outcome, it's a landmark case, with biometric data sure to play an increasingly important role in identifying individuals in the future. While there is certainly nothing that suggests that 2K will use the data for nefarious means, the result of this case does raise some interesting questions about who owns the right to your digital likeness.

As -- unlike a password -- biometric data is not easily changeable, concerns about a corporation holding such a long-term identifier are understandable. In a time where governments are scrutinizing people's social media in order to vet potential visitors, a bit of healthy paranoia over your privacy can't hurt.

Still, considering how many of the results of these scans actually turned out -- NBA 2K15 players don't have much to worry about.