The game is based on the international version, which came out a year later in Japan and bolstered the already deep RPG with additional Licence Boards, as well as guest character and summon controls. Many perceive Final Fantasy XII to be the last "great" game in the series, preceding the divisive Final Fantasy XIII trilogy. If you fall into that camp, or have merely exhausted Final Fantasy XV already (I'm still working through the side quests) this game is for you. It's a little way off, but maybe that's for the best -- it's not like Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming out any time soon.