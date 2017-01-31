ICYMI: Reptile robots in the wild

Meanwhile, the Hyperloop One team demonstrated the technology behind its magnetically levitated train prototype via this video that shows how 105 pounds of quadcopter can hover using a quartet of independently powered magnets set atop a copper plate. When the magnets spin fast enough, the fields push hard enough against each other to create lift-off. The downside is that the system produces large amounts of waste heat, so there are still some kinks to get worked out.

And lastly, anyone who simply can't solve a Rubik's Cube just got a handy cheat in the form of this Raspberry-Pi robot built from Legos, which can solve the puzzle in a little under two minutes. As always, please share any interesting tech or science videos you find by using the #ICYMI hashtag on Twitter for @mskerryd.