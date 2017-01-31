Production on 'Star Trek: Discovery' is finally underway

Production has begun on the next chapter. #StarTrekDiscovery is coming to CBS All Access. https://t.co/b1uni2YyKp pic.twitter.com/19pmY4JBFd — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) January 31, 2017

While the fact that the cameras have started rolling on the bridge of the USS Discovery is obviously good news for fans of the franchise, CBS noted earlier this month that there's no set premiere date for the show at the moment. "It's more important to do this right than to do it fast," the company said at the time, noting that the streaming-only format and the network's All Access platform have freed the team from a normal delivery schedule.

On the other hand, more details about the show's story arc have been slowly escaping from the network's containment field. In November, CBS cast Michelle Yeoh as the show's main character and the Lt. Commander of the titular starship. In January, the team also revealed that James Frain will play a younger version of Spock's father Sarek, the Vulcan astrophysicist and ambassador to the Federation.