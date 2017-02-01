Developer combines HoloLens and Vive for 'shared reality'

On his blog, software developer Drew Gottlieb detailed his proof of concept setup, which allows the HoloLens user to see what the Vive user is drawing in mid-air. After building a rudimentary 3D painting app similar to Tilt Brush, Gottlieb simply connected the Vive and the HoloLens over Unity's networking service. Once the HoloLens was calibrated to track the Vive controller, the two worlds became synchronized.

While the system isn't perfect, the "quick and dirty solution works better than expected," Gottlieb writes, and there's no limit to the how many HoloLens observers can join in. The VR headset also becomes unnecessary, so anyone with a HoloLens can pick up the motion controllers and start drawing shapes floating in the real world. With engineers already using the HoloLens to visualize architecture in the real world, it's not hard to see how collaborative features like this would be extremely useful for creative industries in the future.