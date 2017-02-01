Facebook shows no sign of stopping, now has 1.86 billion users

Facebook is under quite a bit of pressure of late. It's trying to fix the rise of fake news and clickbait on its News Feed and, more recently, it's had to deal with the Zenimax lawsuit against Oculus. But all of that hasn't eaten into Facebook's bottom line. As its Q4 2016 earnings report shows, the company once again raked in cash hand over fist, with $8.8 billion in revenue and $3.56 billion in profit. Its user growth also continues to climb, with 1.86 billion monthly users and 1.74 billion logging in on mobile. Mobile advertising made up 84 percent of its revenue last quarter.

Those numbers are pretty good when you look at daily users too. The company reports that 1.23 billion people use Facebook everyday, with 1.15 billion doing so from mobile devices. Still, the growth is only up 3.91 percent from last quarter, which is slightly slower than the 4.67 percent reported a few months ago. Also, while $8.8 billion is certainly a hefty amount, it'll lose around $500 million due to the Zenimax lawsuit payout announced earlier today.

For the whole of 2016, Facebook made close to $27 billion, which is an increase of 57 percent from the previous year. Much of the growth can be attributed to expansions of Facebook properties like Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

We'll report more from the earnings call later today.

