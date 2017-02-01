March for Science set for April 22nd

That hoped-for protest against President Trump's anti-science policies? It's on. The newly-named March for Science is now slated to take place on April 22nd -- appropriately, Earth Day -- in both Washington, DC and satellite protests worldwide. The demonstrations will primarily voice opposition to gag orders, funding freezes and other White House attempts to censor climate change science, but it also represents a broader call for politicians to make decisions based on evidence, rather than ideology or corporate agendas.