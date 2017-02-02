Comcast employees around the US protest Trump's immigration ban

John Raviello, protester and Comcast employee, shares why he's at the #TechHasNoWalls protest: pic.twitter.com/04skUkD1W7 — Technical.ly Philly (@TechnicallyPHL) February 2, 2017

The protest was planned to last about an hour and started outside Comcast's offices before making its way to nearby city hall. Philadelphia was one of four cities where Comcast has offices that took part in today's demonstration; Philly.com says that others were planned for Washington DC, New York, Silicon Valley Philadelphia suburb West Chester. According to Pennsylvania news site Billy Penn, the action was organized through internal Slack rooms and came with the blessing of Comcast bosses, who gave employees who wanted to participate time off to do so.

Comcast anti-Trump protest #techhasnowalls A photo posted by Matt Stroud (@matt.stroud1) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:06am PST

Indeed, the issue hits home for at least one Comcast executive. Sree Kotay, Comcast Chief Technology Officer, is an immigrant from India. He "stood front and center" at the Philadelphia rally, says Billy Penn. "I'm so proud of my coworkers and colleagues," he told the publication. "If nothing else, the turbulent times have reawakened all of us to democracy being a participatory sport."