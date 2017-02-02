Pixel's fingerprint gestures come to the Nexus 5X

Google's Pixel has an Android feature that enables you to swipe down on your phone's fingerprint sensor to open your notifications. The option made its debut with the Pixel, leaving Nexus owners wondering when they'd be able to join the party. Now, 9to5Google is reporting that the latest version of Android 7.1.2 OTA brings the feature to the Nexus 5X. As the build has yet to make it to the Nexus 6P, it's unclear if it, too, will receive the same treatment, but it's easy to hope for.