Pixel's fingerprint gestures come to the Nexus 5X

Google's Pixel has an Android feature that enables you to swipe down on your phone's fingerprint sensor to open your notifications. The option made its debut with the Pixel, leaving Nexus owners wondering when they'd be able to join the party. Now, 9to5Google is reporting that the latest version of Android 7.1.2 OTA brings the feature to the Nexus 5X. As the build has yet to make it to the Nexus 6P, it's unclear if it, too, will receive the same treatment, but it's easy to hope for.
It's a source of some consternation, since the Nexus 5X and 6P use the same fingerprint sensor that you'd find on the Pixel. An earlier report on the site explained that the devices used significantly different firmware -- enough to make it hard work on Google's behalf to bring the feature across. Now that the option is available on the 5X, you can activate it by going to the Moves menu in the settings pane.