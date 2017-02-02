SpaceX test fires the first Falcon 9 it landed on a barge

Elon Musk's space corp test fired one of the other rockets it relanded in July 2016 at the same facility, but this is the first time it fired this particular booster. SpaceX has been treating this Falcon 9 with some extra TLC, since it's the one the company chose to ferry another payload to orbit and to prove that its rocket's first stage truly is reusable. The test's success shows that the booster still works, though the company has to ensure it can be restored to perfect condition before the relaunch can happen. SpaceX is aiming to send the used first stage to space as soon as March, so keep an eye out for more announcements out of its HQ.

Prepping to fly again — recovered CRS-8 first stage completed a static fire test at our McGregor, TX rocket development facility last week. pic.twitter.com/QEtKVJ1Jhc — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 1, 2017