Tesla CEO Elon Musk won't quit Trump's advisory council

There have been reports of customers canceling preorders due to Musk's participation in the council, however, it has not received the level of focus directed at Uber last week. The way Musk sees it, participation does not indicate agreement with the Administration's, and he can help "the greater good" by engaging.

Of course, only two weeks in, there have already been multiple mass protests in response to President Trump's administration. Particularly as Tesla becomes a company serving a wider range of people, it will be interesting to see how customers react to its CEO's decisions, even when they're away from the main product lines.