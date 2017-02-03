ESPN strikes deal with EA to broadcast 'FIFA' eSports tournaments

As for EA, the developer will have the chance to keep expanding its massive football (aka soccer) franchise, especially among fans who love FIFA's Ultimate Team mode. Interestingly enough, ESPN chose the first broadcast to be almost at the same time as Super Bowl LI, on Sunday, February 5th at 6PM ET. The Ultimate Team Championship Series won't be live that day though, since it'll be a showing for the Paris Regional Finals.

If you're interested in checking out more of the competition, EA has a handy schedule here.