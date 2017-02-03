GoPro is planning to release a Hero 6 camera in 2017

Transcript via SeekingAlpha

Paul Coster - JPMorgan Securities LLC

All right. And the follow-up is, can you just talk to us a little bit about the product cadence moving forward. I think in the prepared remarks it sounded like this year you will have several new products coming to market. Can you confirm that and we're not going to be on a two-year kind of timeline now between HEROs. Thank you.

Nicholas Woodman - GoPro, Inc.

Thanks, Paul, Nick here. Yes, we can confirm there will be new cameras and other accessories released during the year and new camera namely being HERO6. But we're not going to share any information as to the timing or any other details around the release of those new products as you can imagine.