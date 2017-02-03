LG is fixing its 5K monitor so it'll work near your WiFi router

The company still advises you move the router for the quickest fix, but says that those "continuing to experience issues with their UltraFine displays" can contact their nearest LG customer center for "prompt service" — although the statement doesn't specify whether the fix would involve some sort of after-sale refit or simply replacing the 5K monitor with a new one. We've reached out to check with LG which one it'll be. The company added that displays manufactured after February 2017 will be fitted with enhanced shielding to solve the issue.