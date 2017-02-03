'Mafia III' expands its story starting at the end of March

"Stunt driving takes center stage as [returning protagonist] Lincoln joins forces with Roxy Laveau, a sister-in-arms out to take down a corrupt sheriff terrorizing civil rights activists on the outskirts of New Bordeaux," the post reads.

Then there's "Stones Unturned" and "Sign of the Times," which will release this May and July, respectively. You'll join forces with a CIA agent to settle a score that started in Vietnam in the former, and explore a ritualistic killing and the cult responsible in the latter. All era appropriate stuff.

Given the bayou region's rich history and gothic underpinnings (True Detective season one anyone?) these expansions could be worth checking out. Hopefully the game's bugs didn't turn you off enough to trade it in already. Otherwise, there's always the excellent Resident Evil 7 if you need a virtual Louisiana vacation.