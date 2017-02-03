Nintendo is taking the Switch on a UK tour this month

Are the Joy-Cons too small? What is ARMS really like to play? If you have these or any other Switch-related questions, there's only way to get some definitive answers: Try the system yourself. Following its US preview tour, Nintendo is taking its latest console to Great Britain. From February 10th to 12th, the system will be available to play at the Boxxed warehouse in Birmingham. The console-portable hybrid will then appear at the Cobden Rooms in Manchester for three days starting on February 17th. Finally, it'll stop by the Tanner Warehouse in London from February 24th to 26th.