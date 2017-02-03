Public Access





Except less calm, and with more Kleenex. Except less calm, and with more Kleenex.



So let's dive right in:

Y'all, it has been a busy week here in the Engadget community. There is just a ton of stuff happening behind the scenes (more on that next week), and there are a few dozen articles in the queue, and over a hundred registrations awaiting approval, and several emails that need some urgent responses, and some exciting upcoming stuff we're looking to roll out, and someexciting details that need to be attend to, and I've been sick so this is essentially what the week has looked like in GIF form: