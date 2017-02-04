Watch three teams compete for the best Hyperloop pod design

Last Sunday 27 teams brought their completed Hyperloop pods to SpaceX's headquarters in Southern California hoping to get time in the vacuum-sealed track. After a battery of tests by the judges, only three of the vehicles were deemed worthy of the tube. Engadget caught up with members of groups from MIT, Delft University in the Netherlands and the Technical University of Munich about their pods and the technology behind them.
At the end of the competition, Delft won best overall while the team from Munich (Warr) got an award for the fastest pod. But, that doesn't mean the quest for the vehicle that'll ride in the Hyperloop tube is over. SpaceX is planning another competition this summer.