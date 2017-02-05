IMDb is shutting down its infamous message boards

While the closure will be unfortunate for those users who just wanted to explore plot theories or enthuse about their favorite actors, the warning signs were everywhere. The IMDb boards haven't had strong moderation, making it all too easy for hollow commentary, personal attacks and even racism to go unchecked. And as our TechCrunch colleagues note, message boards aren't as vital these days -- why go to IMDb to chat about a movie when you can share your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter? While the news is unfortunate, you probably won't see too many people mourning this loss when there are other, healthier options.