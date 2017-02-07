Show More Results

Image credit: Beck Diefenbach / Reuters
Apple hires a new boss to revamp Apple TV's image

Previously, Timothy Twerdahl headed up Amazon's Fire TV division.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
1h ago in Business
Beck Diefenbach / Reuters

For further evidence that Apple is looking to revamp its TV strategy, I present exhibit A: the hiring of Timothy D. Twerdahl, previously head of Amazon's Fire TV division. A report from Bloomberg says that Twerdahl will be the new vice president running Apple TV's marketing wing. Whether that means there will be a different approach to how Apple tries selling the gizmo, or something else entirely remains to be seen. Something tells me Apple isn't going to hire Gary Busey for its ads anytime soon, though.

