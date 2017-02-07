Google uses AI to sharpen low-res images

The results are far from perfect, but can frequently come close to the real deal. A virtually unusuable 8-pixel by 8-pixel portrait suddenly has recognizable facial features, for instance. And even in those moments where the AI system gets many details wrong, it's frequently close enough that you'll at least have an inkling of what's there. An indistinguishable blob might become clear enough to tell that it's a bedroom.

As for potential uses? Police wouldn't want to use Google's technology to definitively identify a suspect (not in its current state, at least), but it could help validate hunches that their suspect was present in the background of a shot. This might also be useful for cleaning up tiny details in photos when they're blown up to larger sizes. It might not be strictly accurate, but it would be more presentable.