Your old PC's DVD drive might earn you $10

Just be sure to dig out your receipt if you still have it. While there's no proof of purchase check when you make a claim, the settlement administration has the right to request evidence if it suspects something's up. In other words, the officiators will call out fraudsters who enter a huge number.

As with most such cases, lawyers will likely profit the most. Hitachi-LG, NEC, Panasonic and Sony collectively paid $124.5 million to settle the lawsuit, which alleged that they colluded to keep prices high. The low payout to customers is due to both the nature of the case (it's more about adjusting prices than refunds) and the millions of potential claimants -- you just weren't going to get a windfall. Still, it's hard to object too loudly if you weren't expecting this cash in the first place.