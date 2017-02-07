Watch the first trailer for Marvel's 'Iron Fist' on Netflix

With Marvel's Iron Fist hitting Netflix on March 17th, it's about time we've got a full look at the series. The series' first full trailer quickly introduces you to Danny Rand (Finn Jones), who returns to New York City after being away for 15 years. His goal? To reclaim his family's company, and, apparently, beat up a lot of bad guys with mystical martial arts powers. As you probably expected, Iron Fist will lead to the eventual team up of Netflix's Marvel shows later this year in The Defenders.