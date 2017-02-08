Facebook is closing half of Oculus pop-ups in Best Buy stores

Oculus denied that reasoning, however. "We're making some seasonal changes and prioritizing demos at hundreds of Best Buy locations in larger markets," Oculus spokeswoman Andrea Schubert said while confirming the closures. "You can still request Rift demos at hundreds of Best Buy stores in the US and Canada."

Facebook began the marketing push last May when a select 48 Best Buys received the VR headsets for demo and sale. The company expanded the rollout to 500 stores in August. However, the public just wasn't that into it. "They didn't press on selling," an anonymous worker from Texas told BI. "Their main thing was to have us do demonstrations and get people talking about Oculus.