FBI's FOIA website will make it easier to submit requests in March

An FBI spokesperson told The Daily Dot that the final version of the website won't ask for your phone number -- apparently, the beta only asked for one so the feds could contact you in case something went wrong with the request you sent. You also don't have to indicate your country of origin anymore. The spokesperson said it was only necessary to auto-populate the address fields. More importantly, the FBI will tweak the portal's terms of service to allow you to send an unlimited number of requests, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

These changes definitely make eFOIPA a lot more usable, though email still would've been the better choice. As Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press' attorney Adam Marshall told The Daily Dot: