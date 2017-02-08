Binge-watch on a virtual beach with Hulu VR's social features

With support for Oculus Rooms, Gear VR users can now step into a virtual viewing space like a beachside outdoor cinema or a (slightly less exotic) virtual living room where friends can join in to watch together. On the Rift, Hulu VR also supports Avatars and Oculus Touch controllers, so users can customize their look, control playback and interact with the VR screening environment while their shows continue to play onscreen.

To win over new VR users, Hulu is also making its entire library of 360-degree videos like The Big Picture: News in VR and The Big One freely available without a subscription. But if you want to have a virtual viewing party for 2D content like say, The Handmaid's Tale, everyone watching will need a subscription to join in.