Binge-watch on a virtual beach with Hulu VR's social features

While Hulu continues to add more and more VR content to its catalog, the company wants to make sure you and your VR-ready friends have a virtual place to enjoy all of it. Today, Hulu announced two big social updates to its Hulu VR app for Oculus Rift and Gear VR including support for avatars, touch controllers and social viewing rooms.
With support for Oculus Rooms, Gear VR users can now step into a virtual viewing space like a beachside outdoor cinema or a (slightly less exotic) virtual living room where friends can join in to watch together. On the Rift, Hulu VR also supports Avatars and Oculus Touch controllers, so users can customize their look, control playback and interact with the VR screening environment while their shows continue to play onscreen.
To win over new VR users, Hulu is also making its entire library of 360-degree videos like The Big Picture: News in VR and The Big One freely available without a subscription. But if you want to have a virtual viewing party for 2D content like say, The Handmaid's Tale, everyone watching will need a subscription to join in.