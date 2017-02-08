Intel will finish a $7 billion semiconductor factory in Arizona

As noted by New York Times technology reporter Farhad Manjoo and others on Twitter, Intel's investment in Fab 42 wasn't the result of new federal subsidies or credits. However, the company chose to announce the move at the White House, where cameras captured Intel CEO Brian Krzanich offering President Donald Trump a gift and explaining how regulatory US tax policies have "disadvantaged" his business in the past.

Thank you Brian Krzanich, CEO of @Intel. A great investment ($7 BILLION) in American INNOVATION and JOBS! #AmericaFirst🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/76lAiSSQ1l — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Intel isn't alone in using the president as a way to generate media interest in an existing business deal. In December, Trump gave Sprint a signal boost when he congratulated the company on its decision to bring 5,000 jobs to the United States. Despite Trump's attempts to take credit for the deal, it was in fact put together months before he was elected.

Intel also isn't the only tech company making moves in Arizona -- most recently, Uber moved its fleet of custom, self-driving Volvo XC90 SUVs to the state after a tiff with the California Department of Motor Vehicles.