The New York Times bundles Spotify to entice subscribers

It might seem like a strange fit, but the partnership could help both services attract some new users, as Bloomberg notes. The New York Times currently has around 3 million digital subscribers, but it's aiming for a cool 10 million. Spotify, meanwhile, currently has more than 40 million subscribers. Perhaps more than the subscription discount, deeper integration between the NYT and Spotify could convince people people to actually pay for their services. And don't forget, the NYT isn't a stranger to new tech, especially with the increasing amount of 360-degree VR videos it's producing.