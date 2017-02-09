B&O adds a $299 option to its wireless headphone line

The new Beoplay H4s feature a new design that's made with materials like lambskin and aluminum. That aesthetic also includes exposed braided cables to complete the look. Rather than having touch controls on the outside of the earcup like B&O's pricier models, the H4's controls are a trio of physical buttons. With those, you can adjust volume, skip tracks, take calls and pair the headphones with your phone or another device via Bluetooth.

Unfortunately, the new design doesn't feature the removable battery that was an interesting feature for B&O's previous wireless headphone models. In terms of battery life, the company says you can expect up to 19 hours of playback on a 2.5-hour charge. What's more, the H4s are compatible with B&O's Beoplay app for Android, iOS and Apple Watch. With that piece of software, you can adjust sound settings on your own or choose from one of four presets the company's engineers created specifically for this model. The app also keeps tabs on battery life, controls music and handles any software updates for the headphones.

If all of that sounds too good to pass up, the B&O Beoplay H4 is available starting today at both the company's retail stores and from its website. You can expect to nab the headphones at select third-party retailers as well. If you're looking to active noise cancellation, you'll want to consider the company's Beoplay H9s (over-ear) or H8s (on-ear). Either of those headphones will set you back $499.