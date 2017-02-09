Classic Hot Wheels cars are coming to 'Rocket League'

Beginning on February 21st, an update will allow users to purchase classic Hot Wheels models 'Twin Mill III' and 'Bone Shaker' as DLC. For $1.99 each, players get one of the cars along with exclusive wheels and six decals. Hot Wheels first introduced the Bone Shaker die-cast model in 2006, while Twin Mill III debuted in 2008 and is based on the original Twin Mill from 1969. Players who don't want to shell out for DLC can still deck out their car with some Hot Wheels swag thanks to random post-match drops.