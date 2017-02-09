Evernote is getting faster thanks to Google's Cloud Platform

Ben McCormack, Evernote' VP of operations told PC World:

"We have seen page loading times reducing quite significantly across some parts of our application. I wouldn't say it's everywhere yet, but we are starting to see that benefit of the Google power and the Google reach in terms of bridging traffic over their global fiber network."

After the company signed a contract with the tech titan in October 2016, the big G sent over a team of engineers to help with the transition. It only took the combined team 70 days to move the bulk of Evernote's data, when it would've typically taken nine months to a year to move such a huge amount of information. The note-taking service compared the feat to "moving enough content to fill up 10+ copies of all the books ever published in all of modern history."

Evernote has its own data center, but its executives decided to move to the cloud because the company has quite a small team. They've been having a hard time getting consumer-facing features done on time when they also have to maintain the data centers. "We were always going to be playing catch-up," McCormack said, "and it's just a crazy situation to be in."

As for why the company chose Google instead of Amazon's Web Services or Microsoft's Azure, it's all because Evernote is developing a new set of features based on machine learning. The big G's pitch focused on how its offerings like the Cloud Machine Learning API can help Evernote develop those capabilities and achieve its goal. The note-taking service is alpha testing some of Google's upcoming services, as well, so you can expect new capabilities based around those in the future.