'Nidhogg' creators bring hypnotic platformer 'Flywrench' to PS4

Messhof, the team behind indie hit Nidhogg, today announced that it's bringing critically acclaimed platformer Flywrench to PS4. Featuring the studio's trademark lo-fi art style and an aural assault of glitchy breakbeats, this minimalist-looking action-puzzler will offer 199 levels of brightly-lit mayhem. After a well-received PC release in 2015, Flywrench will be making its console debut on February 14th, launching on PS4 for $6.99.
Interestingly, Flywrench has actually been around as a prototype since 2007, impressing our old colleagues at Indiecade 2008. Looking like the weird love child of Flappy Bird and Pong, Flywrench sees players flipping their ship's polarity to match the colors around them as they bounce, fall and fly their way through each level. While it doesn't feature traditional local multiplayer, Flywrench instead lets you create grudge matches with your friends through its online Time Trial mode. Thankfully, this late port isn't all old content, with Flywrench's PS4's release also including 12 brand-new levels.
When Nidhogg came out in 2014, it was a breath of fresh air. Underneath its deceptively simplistic stick-man visuals lay a surprisingly complex and addictive local multiplayer game, something that has been in short supply this console generation. While it's unlikely that Flywrench will have quite the same industry-shaking impact, for less than the price of a hot meal, it sure looks like a hell of a lot of fun.