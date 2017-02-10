ICYMI: MIT built a water claw and there's a new VR rollercoaster

Today on In Case You Missed It: MIT's Soft Active Materials Lab showed off its gold-fish-catching hydrogel claw. The robot hand is made entirely of water and is completely invisible when submerged. The lab is hoping the hydrogel hands will be able to conduct delicate surgeries inside humans.
In stuff-inside-humans-but-probably-not-for-long news, Six Flags is debuting the New Revolution Galactic Attack mixed-media rollercoaster. Riders will wear Samsung's Gear VR headset while on the coaster. The amusement-park company says that the headsets and ride are in sync so people won't get sick. Hopefully they're right because nothing ruins a day at the park like flying vomit.
