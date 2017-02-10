ICYMI: MIT built a water claw and there's a new VR rollercoaster

In stuff-inside-humans-but-probably-not-for-long news, Six Flags is debuting the New Revolution Galactic Attack mixed-media rollercoaster. Riders will wear Samsung's Gear VR headset while on the coaster. The amusement-park company says that the headsets and ride are in sync so people won't get sick. Hopefully they're right because nothing ruins a day at the park like flying vomit.

As always, please share any interesting tech or science videos you find by using the #ICYMI hashtag on Twitter for @engadget or @mskerryd.