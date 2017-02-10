Prince's music returns to Spotify and more streaming services

Even after Prince's music could only be streamed via Tidal, the artist still released new material on other services. He made a new single "Stare" available on Spotify just weeks after handing Jay Z's streaming library exclusive access to his work. Shortly before the deal with Universal in January, Bloomberg reported the Prince estate was looking to lock in streaming rights ahead of the Grammy Awards on February 12th. During that annual showcase of music, the festivities are rumored to include a tribute to the artist.

Why is this happening now after Prince worked so hard to keep is music off most services? Following his death last year, a judge ruled that artist's estate should be monetized quickly to cover any pending state and federal taxes. Prince didn't have a will when he died either, which makes handling his intellectual property even messier. Of course, it's estimated to be worth anywhere from $100 to $300 million.