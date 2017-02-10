Prince's music returns to Spotify and more streaming services

Prince removed his music from every streaming service except Tidal in July 2015, but today the artist's catalog returns. Both Spotify and Napster have confirmed the return of works like 1999, Purple Rain and Diamonds and Pearls -- you can see all the albums that Spotify will offer right here. However, there's still no word from Apple and Google as to whether their services will offer Prince's discography. Back in early January, the late artist's estate signed a deal with Universal Music Group and its merchandise and brand management company Bravado on all things licensing. This move was said to include streaming following reports around a lawsuit over exclusivity with Tidal and Jay Z's Roc Nation.
Even after Prince's music could only be streamed via Tidal, the artist still released new material on other services. He made a new single "Stare" available on Spotify just weeks after handing Jay Z's streaming library exclusive access to his work. Shortly before the deal with Universal in January, Bloomberg reported the Prince estate was looking to lock in streaming rights ahead of the Grammy Awards on February 12th. During that annual showcase of music, the festivities are rumored to include a tribute to the artist.
Why is this happening now after Prince worked so hard to keep is music off most services? Following his death last year, a judge ruled that artist's estate should be monetized quickly to cover any pending state and federal taxes. Prince didn't have a will when he died either, which makes handling his intellectual property even messier. Of course, it's estimated to be worth anywhere from $100 to $300 million.