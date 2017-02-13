Apple's Carpool Karaoke series gets its first trailer

First, is additional confirmation that British host James Corden won't front every instalment. He does appear in some, but the trailer also shows shots of Billy Eichner riding shotgun with Metallica and John Legend driving Alicia Keys (although Corden is shown in the back seat in a later shot). Second, the teaser highlights that some parts of the show won't take place in a car at all. Shaq and John Cena are shown hanging out in a bakery, John Legend welcoming a choir in a laundromat and Will Smith whizzing by the Hollywood sign in a helicopter.

Although Apple is ready to market its new series, during the Grammys no less, there's still no word on when the episodes will be released. The company says it's "coming soon" to Apple Music, which likely means you'll need a subscription to view them.