Fox's impulse-buy Movie of the Day app comes to Apple TV

Just in time for Valentine's Day, it rotates discounted flicks every 24 hours.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
8m ago in AV
Fox is always open to new ideas on how to goose digital movie sales, and one of its recent developments has been the "Movie of the Day" app on iOS. Starting tomorrow, it will also be available on Apple TV, which should provide a fitting home for its rotating selection of content. Via the app, prices are usually deeply discounted from their usual purchase prices, to somewhere between $5 - $10 per movie. To go with the new launch, Fox has revealed the lineup over the next few days, which will include Kingsman: Secret Service, Deadpool and a few others.

  • 2/14: Kingsman: The Secret Service
  • 2/15: Deadpool
  • 2/16: Percy Jackson Sea of Monsters
  • 2/17: Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates
  • 2/18: Epic

