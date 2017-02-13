Razer Blade updated with 4K screen and Kaby Lake CPUs

Though gamers will need to think carefully about the 4K option, it's nice for video or graphics pros who do GPU rendering and need a UHD screen, but not necessarily tons of battery life. There aren't many other models out there with the same combination of size and specs, but one that comes to mind is the Dell XPS 15, which is just a touch heavier and will also be available with a 4K screen (albeit a 15-inch one) and Core i7-7700 CPU for $2,199. However, that model has lesser NVIDIA GTX 1050 graphics.

As you'd expect, the 14-inch Blade ain't cheap -- the Full HD model is now available in the US, Canada, UK, Germany and France at Razerzone.com, starting at $1,899 (£1,799) and coming elsewhere in March. The 4K model is likely to be considerably more and it won't arrive until at least April of 2017.