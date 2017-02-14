Comcast's all-in-one Xfinity Stream app arrives February 28th

Say goodbye to the Xfinity TV app as you knew it... not that you'll necessarily mind. Comcast has unveiled a replacement mobile app, Xfinity Stream, that promises to cover just about everything you can do with your TV subscription. You'll have in-home control, out-of-home live streaming and remote DVR access, but you'll also get some of the features you're used to from your X1 set-top box, such as music channels, favorite channel filtering, Common Sense content ratings and a Spanish guide. You won't have to stay in the living room to get some of the nicer perks, in other words. The app reaches Android and iOS on February 28th.