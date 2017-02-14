Climb Mount Everest in VR on your Oculus Rift

You no longer need an HTC Vive to scale Mount Everest in VR on your PC. Sólfar Studios and RVX have released Everest VR for the Oculus Rift, bringing the virtual ascent to Facebook's headset. It'll be familiar if you've tried the Vive version, but a few things have improved since the original launch. There's a new sequence (the Lhotse Face), and an expanded God Mode lets you see the Himalayas from perspectives that aren't possible for a mountaineer. Logically, Oculus Touch support is present if you'd prefer a more hands-on approach.
You can download Everest VR right now for $15. As with most VR titles, though, you'll need a reasonably modern Windows PC to handle the Oculus Rift experience. The developers recommend at least a 4th-generation quad Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a GeForce GTX 960 to make the most of it. That won't be too much trouble if you already have a Rift, but it's something to consider if your PC is on the edge of being VR-ready.